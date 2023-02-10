Triwest Capital Partners acquires majority stake in Phoenix Fence

Based in Edmonton, Phoenix Fence is a provider of fencing and related products and services.

TriWest Capital Partners has acquired a majority interest in Phoenix Fence Corp, an Edmonton-based provider of fencing and related products and services. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The current management team of Phoenix Fence will continue to lead the business.

Founded in 1981, Phoenix Fence is a manufacturer, distributor and installer of fences and related products used in commercial, industrial and residential applications across Western Canada. It provides a full range of fencing solutions, including chain-link, vinyl, ornamental, custom interior and exterior fencing, manual and automated gates, privacy products, barbed wire, agricultural fences, and associated hardware. The company distributes fencing products for wholesale across its network in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

“TriWest looks forward to working alongside the Phoenix Fence team as they continue to execute on their various strategic initiatives, which should drive meaningful growth and diversification across the Company’s target markets,” said Duncan Adams, managing director at TriWest, in a statement.

The Phoenix Fence deal marks TriWest’s sixth platform investment in its C$157 million growth Fund.

TriWest is a private equity firm based in Calgary. The firm has raised more than C$1.4 billion in committed capital through six funds. It has invested in 48 companies across a broad cross-section of the economy.

In January, TriWest announced the sale of Triple M Housing to ATCO Structures and Logistics.