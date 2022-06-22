TriWest makes strategic investment in Kidoodle.TV owner APMC

TriWest’s managing director, Jon Spencer, has joined APMC’s board of directors

APMC has raised more than $61 million of investment capital

APMC is now worth more than $461 million

TriWest Capital Partners has made a strategic $61 million (C$80 million) investment in A Parent Media Company (APMC). The deal sees APMC valued at more than $461 million (C$600 million). Calgary-based APMC owns kids’ safe streaming services, Kidoodle.TV, Glitch+ and Safe Exchange.

TriWest is a private equity firm headquartered in Calgary that was founded in 1998. It has raised over $1 billion (C$1.4 billion) of committed capital through six funds. APMC is the 44th company TriWest has invested in having sold Northern Mat & Bridge to EIC for $250 million (C$325 million) in May 2022.

APMC is a family-based media and technology group focused on developing and providing safe alternative platforms for children to stream tv shows and movies. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices in over 160 countries and territories.

APMC’s recent growth has drawn praise from Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer:

“I’ve previously noted that this Calgary-based entertainment company could be the next “Unicorn” in Alberta. I continue to be impressed by the success we have witnessed from this company and its role in diversifying the economy, employing highly trained personnel in tech and creative industries, and expanding economic opportunities. This is exactly what we hoped to achieve as we work to rebuild and diversify the Alberta economy.”