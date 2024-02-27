TRP Capital completes continuation fund for GenOx Transportation

TRP Capital Partners has closed its continuation fund for GenOx Transportation, a Deer Park, Texas-based industrial gas transportation company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Barings, Kline Hill Partners and Adams Street Partners were the fund’s co-lead investors.

“We’re excited to support TRP’s extended investment through our GP-led strategy and aligned interests in the continuation fund for this high-quality transportation business known for its experienced management team, award-winning safety record and strong driver retention rate,” said Raudel Yanez, managing director at Kline Hill Partners in a statement. “Together, we look forward to recapitalizing GenOx and providing it with additional resources for growth amid the strong demand for industrial gases across many industries.”

GenOx will continue to operate as a standalone business under the leadership of its existing management team, led by Kevin Mathews.

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Weil served as legal counsel to TRP and GenOx. Cleary Gottlieb advised Kline Hill and Barings. Proskauer served as legal advisor to Adams Street.

GenOx was founded in 2001.

TRP invests in the commercial and consumer segments in the transportation industry. Since 1997, the TRP team has invested over $1 billion in 30 platform investments and nearly 200 follow-on transactions.