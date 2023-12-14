TruArc Partners backs Watchtower Security

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners while Raymond James Financial, Inc. served as financial advisor to Watchtower

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to TruArc Partners and Thompson Coburn LLP acted as legal counsel to Watchtower

TruArc Partners invests in the middle market.

TruArc Partners has invested in Watchtower Security, a St. Louis-based provider of managed video surveillance and asset protection solutions to the multi-family housing industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Watchtower Security was founded in 2004.

“TruArc is thrilled to welcome Watchtower into our portfolio. Asset protection continues to be an active investment theme that we have great conviction in. We believe that Watchtower’s recurring business model and commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with our investment framework,” said Brandon Kiss, Partner at TruArc.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to TruArc Partners, and Raymond James Financial, Inc. served as financial advisor to Watchtower. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to TruArc Partners and Thompson Coburn LLP acted as legal counsel to Watchtower.

TruArc Partners invests in the middle market.