Truelink buys Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Truelink Capital has acquired Peachtree, Georgia-based Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, an architectural glass and aluminum fabricator. The seller is Sun Capital Partners, Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

“At Truelink, we are focused on helping companies adapt, meet the business challenges of today and thrive—and that is exactly how our firm intends to support Trulite,” said Todd Golditch, a co-founder and managing partner of Truelink, in a statement. “Trulite is an industry leader, with an immensely talented team, experienced leadership and a strong customer value proposition. The company has a solid foundation for growth, and we are enthusiastic about Trulite’s high-quality products, high-touch service and ability to capture the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Alston & Bird LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to Truelink Capital.

Raymond James and William Blair served as financial advisors to Trulite for the transaction and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor.

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles.