Truelink Capital-backed Trulite snaps up glass fabricator AIG

AIG is backed by AV Capital

Based in Los Angeles, Truelink invests in the middle market

AV Capital invests in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and government technology companies

Trulite, which is backed by Truelink Capital, completed its acquisition and merger of American Insulated Glass, a Georgia-based glass fabricator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Truelite is an architectural glass and aluminum fabricator.

AIG is backed by AV Capital.

On the deal, Todd Golditch, co-founder and managing patner of Truelink Capital, said in a statement, “We are thrilled with this combination of Trulite and AIG. Thanks to the strong leadership of Kevin Yates, consistent organic growth, and significant reinvestment of cash flow back into the company since our acquisition in 2022, Trulite is now one of the largest and best-positioned players in the glass and aluminum fabrication market for low-to-mid-rise buildings.”

Based in Los Angeles, Truelink invests in the middle market.

Based in Austin, AV Capital targets the middle market. AV Capital invests in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and government technology companies.