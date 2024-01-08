TrussPoint-owned JDI Cleaning acquires PEI’s UJ Group

UJ Group’s former shareholders, Jordan Fraser and Trevor Bevan, will remain on as investors going forward

JDI Cleaning, backed by TrussPoint Equity Partners, has acquired United Janitorial and Drake Clean Up Systems (UJ Group), together a Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island-based provider of cleaning and building maintenance services.

No financial terms were disclosed.

UJ Group’s former shareholders, Jordan Fraser and Trevor Bevan, will remain on as investors going forward. The company will continue to be operated on Prince Edward Island with all of its existing employees led by its management team, including Neala Smallman, Joel Hudson and Kaylah Gormley.

JDI Cleaning is a Burlington, Ontario-based franchisor of commercial cleaning, janitorial and disinfection service businesses.

“We are excited to be partnering with United and Drakes,” said Anita Elliott, president of JDI Cleaning, in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with our local Prince Edward Island management team and expanding the United and Drakes service offerings and brands across the Atlantic region. We believe this partnership makes United, Drakes and JDI Cleaning even stronger and will allow us to better serve our customers and local communities across the country.”

TrussPoint acquired a controlling interest in JDI Cleaning in 2022.

Based in Toronto, TrussPoint invests in entrepreneurial mid-market businesses in Canada, with a particular focus on assisting owner-operators with succession.