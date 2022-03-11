TSCP-backed BCM One acquires Flowroute assets

BCM One, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of Flowroute from Intrado Corporation, a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management.

PRESS RELEASE

ST. LOUIS (March 11, 2022) – Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today that BCM One has acquired the assets of Flowroute from Intrado Corporation, a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management. Flowroute is a Seattle, WA-based leading provider of cloud-based communications throughout the United States. Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as a financial advisor to Flowroute in connection with the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Flowroute assets, including its proprietary Hypernetwork offering, alongside BCM One’s previous acquisitions of SIP.US / SIPTRUNK.com and NexVortex, further cements BCM One as a leading provider of SIP Trunking services with solutions available to resellers and commercial customers alike.

Geoff Bloss, BCM One’s CEO said, “We’re thrilled to have Flowroute join the growing BCM One family as the rich APIs and web portal round out our offerings for businesses. Our clients will rely on this for advanced functionality without undue complexity. It further cements BCM One’s position as a leading provider of advanced SIP solutions.”

Brian Kornmann, TSCP Managing Director stated, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Flowroute as the first add-on of BCM One under the ownership of TSCP’s first Continuation Fund. We believe the BCM One platform is uniquely positioned to continue to grow through opportunities such as Flowroute with additional access to capital and are pleased with the outcome for both BCM One and Intrado as a part of this process. BCM One continues to explore opportunities which provide for inorganic scale and growth through key product, customer and geographical growth.”

Marc Fribush, co-founder of SIP.US and SIPTRUNK.com and a BCM Board Member added, “The acquisition of the assets of Flowroute, alongside its patented Hypernetwork offering, demonstrate the continued conviction of BCM One to expand its presence in market leading next-generation voice technologies. We are excited to welcome the Flowroute team and customers to be partners alongside BCM One.”

About BCM One

Founded in 1992, BCM One (www.bcmone.com) is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Now serving more than 19,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses’ critical network infrastructure – unified communications, SIP Trunking and UCaaS services, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 150 companies and has managed more than $2.6 billion in equity. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.