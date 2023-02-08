TSCP-backed PestCo acquires pest control services firm Pointe Pacific Northwest

This is the tenth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry

PestCo, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Pointe Pacific Northwest, a provider of residential and commercial pest control services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pointe Pacific Northwest operates throughout Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana.

This is the tenth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“We are excited to unite the two Pointe brands with our current ownership of Pointe Illinois in the Midwest while expanding PestCo’s footprint in a meaningful way into the Pacific Northwest,” said Jeff Aiello, managing director, TSCP, in a statement.

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company served as financial advisors to Pointe Pest Control in this transaction.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, TSCP invests in the middle market. It was founded in 2000.