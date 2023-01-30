TSCP-backed PestCo acquires two pest control services firms Romney and Phenom

Romney is based in Texas while sister company Phenom is located in Maryland.

This is the ninth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company represented and acted as financial advisors to Romney Pest Control and Phenom Pest Protection in this transaction

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses

PestCo, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired two pest control services firms: Romney Pest Control, LLC and Phenom Pest Protection, LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Romney is based in Texas while sister company Phenom is located in Maryland.

This is the ninth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“Thompson Street is excited to partner with quality businesses offering significant scale and expertise in single family residential pest control through its acquisition of Romney and Phenom, while continuing to expand PestCo’s presence in Texas and Maryland,” said Jeff Aiello, a managing director at TSCP, in a statement.

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company represented and acted as financial advisors to Romney Pest Control and Phenom Pest Protection in this transaction.

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The private equity firm has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.