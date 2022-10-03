TSCP-backed PestCo backs Pest Force and Boydstun

Pest Force operates across the major metropolitan areas of Texas with branch locations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and New Braunfels while Boydstun operates in Midland, Texas.

This is the seventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry

Based in St. Louis, Thompson Street Capital Partners is focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses

TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000

PestCo, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has invested in two Texas-based pest control services provider Pest Force and Boydstun. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pest Force operates across the major metropolitan areas of Texas with branch locations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and New Braunfels while Boydstun operates in Midland, Texas.

This is the seventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

Jeff Aiello, managing director at TSCP, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the Pest Force and Boydstun teams and expand PestCo’s presence in the Texas region alongside Ecoteam.”

Based in St. Louis, Thompson Street Capital Partners is focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.