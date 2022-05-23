TSCP-backed PestCo buys Bel-O

PestCo, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Bel-O Pest Solutions, a provider of residential and commercial pest control in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS (May 23, 2022) – Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced the acquisition of Bel-O Pest Solutions by PestCo Holdings, LLC (PestCo), a TSCP portfolio company. Located in Swansea, IL, Bel-O is a provider of residential and commerical pest control in the St. Louis area. With the backing of PestCo’s team and resources, Bel-O is positioned for accelerated growth, while continuing their legacy of high-quality service. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the fourth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“Bel-O has consistently prioritized its team and customers,” said Ron Hodgkins, Founder of Bel-O. “Partnering with PestCo and TSCP will enable us to continue to provide opportunities for our team and deliver excellent customer service while increasing our focus on growth.”

“Bel-O is an established, quality-focused company and we believe a solid way for us to enter the St. Louis market,” said Jay Keating, CEO of PestCo. “We’re excited about this opportunity. Ron has built a solid team and we look forward to working with them in our mission to earn loyalty and create opportunities for both our employees and customers in greater St. Louis.”

“Being based in St. Louis, the TSCP team is excited for PestCo to enter the growing St. Louis pest control services market. Bel-O represents a beachhead for PestCo to aggressively grow its presence in the Missouri/Illinois bi-state region organically and via add-on acquisitions,” said Jeff Aiello, Managing Director at TSCP.

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company represented and acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Bel-O Pest Solutions in this transaction.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.