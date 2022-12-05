TSCP-backed PestCo buys pest control firm Reliable

Stuart and Dan Aust of The Aust Group served as financial advisors to Reliable Pest Solutions on the deal.

PestCo, which is backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Hannibal, Missouri-based Reliable Pest Solutions, a provider of commercial and residential pest control. No financial terms were disclosed.

This is the eighth investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the fragmented pest control industry.

“Thompson Street is excited to add a quality business such as Reliable to our portfolio while continuing to expand PestCo’s growing presence in the Midwest alongside our previous acquisitions of Pointe, Bel-O, and Mick’s,” said Jeff Aiello, a managing director at TSCP in a statement.

Stuart and Dan Aust of The Aust Group served as financial advisors to Reliable Pest Solutions on the deal.

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The private equity firm has managed than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.