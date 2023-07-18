TSCP-backed PestCo buys pest control services provider 5 Star

This is the eleventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses

The firm has raised more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000

PestCo, a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Indianapolis-based 5 Star Pest Solutions LLC, a provider of commercial pest control services. No financial terms were disclosed.

This is the eleventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“Thompson Street is excited to continue to expand PestCo’s growing presence by entering the Indianapolis pest control services market. We look forward to partnering with the 5 Star team to help the company achieve its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Aiello, managing director at TSCP in a statement.

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The firm has raised more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000.