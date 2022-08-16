TSCP-backed WeVideo buys interactive video learning company PlayPosit

IKONA Partners was financial advisor to PlayPosit in this transaction.

Founded in 2011, WeVideo is a cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform with more than 38 million users. IKONA Partners, a technology-focused boutique investment bank, was financial advisor to PlayPosit in this transaction.

With more than five million learners and counting, both corporate and higher education, PlayPosit offers a variety of content options that expand the traditional and online classroom environment.

Craig Albrecht, a managing director at TSCP, said in a statement, “The combination of WeVideo and PlayPosit unites two best-in-class technology platforms in addition to two teams devoted to customer success across a broad range of learning use cases. We are thrilled to see the teams collaborate to deliver new value to customers and reach new users and markets.”

PlayPosit was founded in 2013.

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.