TSCP forms accessibility solutions company Allyant

Thompson Street Capital Partners has launched Allyant, an accessibility solutions company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The newly brand is the combination of three accessibility solutions companies: T-Base Communications, CommonLook and Accessible360.

“Providing equitable access to information is now paramount to the success of all organizations,” remarked Craig Albrecht, managing director at TSCP, in a statement. “However, when tasked with addressing the many aspects of accessibility—including legal requirements, compliance and social responsibility—it’s no wonder that most organizations feel overwhelmed. At Allyant, we believe every organization’s journey toward equitable access should be simple and seamless through solutions that eliminate the worry, stress and uncertainty often associated with accessibility.”

Ariel Kunar is Allyant’s CEO.

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses,