TSCP sells software provider Made4net to Ingka Investments

Thompson Street Capital Partners has completed the sale of Made4net, a Teaneck, New Jersey-based provider of cloud-based warehouse management system and supply chain execution software, to Ingka Investments. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ingka Investments is the investment arm of Ingka Group, which owns IKEA.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Ingka Group will be rolling out Made4net’s software solution across its global footprint of IKEA stores as part of its broader digital transformation and omni-channel commerce strategy.

“We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished with the entire Made4net team over the past several years, meaningfully extending the company’s global market position through both organic and inorganic investments,” said Tom St. Geme, director at Thompson Street Capital Partners in a statement. “Made4net has found a fantastic new home with Ingka Group, and the new IKEA relationship represents a transformational milestone for the company, reinforcing Made4net’s commitment to building world-class supply chain software solutions for customers large and small across the globe.”

Based in St. Louis, TSCP invests in middle market businesses. The firm has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000.