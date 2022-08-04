TSG ups Weilbacher to managing director

He is based in the San Francisco Bay area

TSG Consumer Partners has promoted Drew Weilbacher to managing director. Weilbacher, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area, will continue to serve as chief compliance officer, overseeing TSG’s global compliance and enterprise risk programs.

“Drew has been instrumental in implementing industry best practices across our compliance and risk management functions as well as our IT protocols and security,” said Jamie O’Hara, president of TSG, in a statement. “He has also worked closely with many of our limited partners assisting with financial communications. We congratulate Drew on his much-deserved promotion and look forward to his continued contributions.”

Prior to joining TSG as chief compliance officer in 2021, Weilbacher was co-head of the private fund practice at Promontory Financial Group. Previously, he served in a variety of roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as a senior specialized examiner in the Division of Examinations. He also served as a founding member of the SEC’s Private Fund Unit, the agency’s first national specialized examination unit dedicated to conducting examinations of advisers to private equity funds, hedge funds, and other types of private funds.

He graduated with a BA in Philosophy, with honors, from the University of California, Los Angeles.

