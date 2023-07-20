TTCP invests in loneliness support provider Pyx Health

TripleTree LLC served as financial advisor to Pyx Health while Weiss Brown PLLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP provided legal advice

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to TTCP

TT Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Tucson, Arizona-based Pyx Health, a provider of technology and support that reduces loneliness. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pyx Health was founded in 2017.

“Health plans are increasingly seeking ways to address loneliness and social determinants of health – and to manage costs for complex populations,” said Dawn Owens, TTCP partner and CEO in a statement. “We have followed Pyx Health for several years and look forward to building upon our prior experience with businesses that address social determinants of health, improve health equity, and drive consumer engagement.”

TripleTree LLC served as financial advisor to Pyx Health while Weiss Brown PLLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP provided legal advice. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to TTCP.

TT Capital Partners invests in healthcare technology and services companies.