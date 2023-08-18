TTi Logistics scores investment from LVC

LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP

LongueVue Capital has made an investment in TTi Logistics, a Jacksonville Beach, Florida-based asset light third-party logistics business. No financial terms were disclosed.

“LongueVue Capital is thrilled to cement its partnership with TTi,” said Ray Jeandron, managing partner at LongueVue Capital in a statement. “TTi’s broad operational capabilities, impressive track record of execution, and customer-centric focus make it a leading provider of white-glove transportation services in a number of strategic end markets. We look forward to working with the team to continue its expansion.”

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing on the deal.

TTi was founded in 1996.

