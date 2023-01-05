Turn/River-backed Redwood Software buys Tidal Software

KPMG Corporate Finance served as investment banking advisor to Tidal while Much Shelist served as legal advisor

Turn/River was advised by Lincoln International and Orrick

Turn/River invests in the technology and SaaS sectors

Redwood Software, which is backed by Turn/River Capital, has acquired Tidal Software, an enterprise workload automation provider. No financial terms were disclosed. .

“Tidal’s leading enterprise automation solutions are excellent additions to Redwood’s robust end-to-end automation portfolio,” said Chase Sorgel, a Turn/River operating partner, in a statement. “While most automation providers are challenged to serve both business and IT teams, Redwood is uniquely positioned to ensure every one of its customers can achieve transformative business outcomes with complete confidence and control.”

KPMG Corporate Finance served as investment banking advisor and Much Shelist served as legal advisor to Tidal on the transaction. Turn/River was advised by Lincoln International and Orrick.

Redwood Software is a provider of full stack automation solutions.

Based in San Francisco, Turn/River invests in the technology and SaaS sectors.