Turning Rock taps Sun as SVP of investor relations

Turning Rock Partners hired Guantong Sun as its new senior vice president of investor relations.

Prior to joining Turning Rock, Sun was a vice president of client relations at Pretium Partners. Before that, Sun was an associate director at Golub Capital’s investor partners group. He also served as a vice president at Fortress Investment Group.

“GT’s background within alternatives and technology analytics brings a critical skill set to Turning Rock’s investor relations team,” said Turning Rock’s Chief Financial Officer Catherine Bonelli, in a statement. “His background is ideal for this newly created role within Investor Relations.”

New York-based Turning Rock Partners invests in the lower middle market. It was founded in 2017.