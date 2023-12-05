Tygon Peak backs two Texas primary care businesses DIM and IMAP

Tygon Peak led the investment in partnership with Greyrock Capital Group and management.

Tygon Peak Capital has invested in two Texas-based primary care businesses, Doctors of Internal Medicine and Internal Medicine Associates of Plano. As a result of these investments, Tygon Peak has formed a new healthcare platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

DIM, founded in 1999 by Dr. Ladan Bakhtari, has three locations, in West Plano, McKinney, and East Plano / Richardson. IMAP, founded in 2007 by Dr. Arash Tirandaz, operates offices in Plano and Frisco.

DIM and IMAP will serve as the foundation for Tygon Peak’s internal medicine platform, which will cater to working professionals and the Medicare population. Drs. Bakhtari and Tirandaz will continue as co-CEOs of the platform.

On the transactions, Haranjeet Narulla, a managing partner of Tygon Peak, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Dr. Bakhtari and Dr. Tirandaz, both highly accomplished physicians who are also successful entrepreneurs. Their practices are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing national emphasis on value-based care, which focuses on the provision of better health outcomes at a lower cost.”

McGuireWoods served as legal advisor and CohnReznick LLP served as accounting and tax advisor to Tygon Peak. Sunflower Bank provided senior debt financing for the transactions.

Based in New York, Tygon Peak invests in lower middle market companies in North America. Tygon Peak targets industrial, manufacturing, business services, aerospace and defense, federal services, healthcare, and other regulated industries.