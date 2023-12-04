TZP Group makes investments to form dance brands holding company DanceOne

In addition to the transaction, TZP Partner Dan Galpern and Principal Zack Vertsman, will join the board of directors.

TZP Group has invested in Break The Floor Productions and Star Dance Alliance to form DanceOne, a Los Angeles-based holding company of dance brands. No financial terms were disclosed..

Following this transaction, the Break The Floor Productions brand will be discontinued and its brands that include Jump, Nuvo, 24 Seven, Radix, Kaos, The Dance Awards, Dance Teachers Summit and DancerPalooza will be held directly under the DanceOne brand name.

Gary Pate will become CEO of DanceOne and Chris Ganan will become president and chief strategy officer.

DanceOne has also named film and television director, producer and choreographer Adam Shankman as the company’s new chief creative officer.

“We believe strongly in the growth of the dance category and are investing in events like competitions, as well as the creativity, production and tremendous community of studios, dancers, choreographers, instructors and participants from around the world,” said Galpern in a statement. “These two companies have proven to be world leaders in dance competitions, workshops, on-line dance training, theatrical and video productions. We believe there is tremendous potential for continued elevation of the authentic dance event experience for dancers and studios, professionalization, and systemization, as well as expanding the types of partners with which DanceOne brands engage.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to TZP Group. The Raine Group served as financial advisor to Break the Floor Productions while Herrick Feinstein served as legal advisor. Miller Barondess served as legal advisor to Star Dance Alliance.

TZP Group is managing approximately about $2 billion. The firm was founded in 2007.