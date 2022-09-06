Union Park-backed Exaktera buys LED components maker Advanced Illumination

Exaktera is focused on critical components that define the precision performance for OEMs.

Exaktera, which is backed by Union Park Capital, has acquired Advanced Illumination Inc, a maker of LED components. No financial terms were disclosed.

Advanced Illumination was formed in 1993. It is headquartered in Rochester, Vermont.

“We are very excited to have Advanced Illumination join the Exaktera family,” said Phil Martin, CEO of Exaktera, in a statement “The company’s product portfolio in specialty LED solutions and expertise in machine vision is highly complementary to Exaktera’s existing capabilities. Their technical leadership and deep application knowledge strengthens our overall capabilities and will allow us to best serve our customers.”

Union Park Capital invests in lower middle-market industrial technology companies. Union Park is based in Boston.