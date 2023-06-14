Unveiling the tech services boom: PE’s next big bet

A look at what is driving interest in the sector, as well as the opportunities and challenges.

By Pari Natarajan, Zinnov

Technology services is a sector that has attracted many private equity investors. More than 2,000 transactions involving private equity firms and technology services companies have taken place since January 2019, ranging from small add-on acquisitions to large IPOs. The number of PE firms interested in this sector has also increased significantly, from approximately 15 in 2013 to at least 80 today.

But what is driving this interest? What are the opportunities and challenges for PE investors in this sector?

One of the main reasons for this growing interest is the success of some technology services companies in the last decade that have differentiated themselves from the traditional IT services giants like Accenture or TCS. These companies, such as EPAM, Globant, and Thoughtworks, focused on niche areas of the technology services market, namely, the digital engineering space. They had distinct positioning in the market, which set them apart from the other system integrators (SIs). These companies grew fast and delivered impressive returns for their early investors.

This, combined with the increasingly prohibitive cost points and unsure returns on the broader technology and software sector, pushed PE firms to consider alternative avenues in the technology services space. While contrary to businesses that are not cashflow-positive in the initial few years, tech services companies have proven revenue and profit streams relatively early on.

Macro trends impacting private equity

Today’s PE landscape is a lot more dynamic. Let’s explore some of the macro trends impacting this sector that PEs need to keep an eye on:

Geopolitical impact

With the impact of China decoupling and the Ukraine war disrupting global supply chains, enterprises have become cautious of their exposure to just one country. They are now looking for alternative locations to offshore their technology needs with the ‘+1 offshoring’ strategy. Firms with exposure to India are looking to either set up their own centers or partner with technology services firms in Latin America. Similarly, firms with high exposure to Poland and China are exploring teams in India, Latin America or Vietnam. Hence, technology services firms with presence in such regions can benefit from this demand.

Currency fluctuations

As some currencies become stronger or more volatile, technology services firms are also exploring new locations for their operations. For example, strengthening of the Mexican peso or the volatile Argentinian peso is pushing organizations to explore alternative locations like Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, or Peru within Latin America.

Global migration

As talent migrates across borders, new talent pools are created in different countries that PEs can tap into. For example, Canada attracts talent from India and China, Mexico attracts talent from all over Latin America, and Georgia, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Poland see talent from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

New pockets of customer spending

As digital transformation in enterprises evolves, so does the technology spend, which is not limited to the IT department anymore. Other business functions such as marketing, manufacturing, HR, finance, and sales are getting increasingly involved in decision-making for the enterprise apps that support them. Services firms built around enterprise app ecosystems such as cloud, agile/DevOps, analytics, low code/no code development, marketing technology, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity are gaining traction. In fact, transactions involving technology services firms in these newer areas typically have lower ticket sizes but offer tremendous growth – very much like EPAM and Globant investments did in early 2010s.

Generative AI

Generative AI and its pace of adoption will impact the technology spending of enterprises. Since the technology is in its nascent stage of development, it will take time to play out among enterprises, especially given the foundational nature of use cases being deployed at present. Further, there are areas within the technology services spectrum that will have positive/negative impact due to this development. And in the longer term, technology services companies might even have to alter their underlying business models, owing to the impact of the same.

Opportunities and challenges for private equity

These trends create new opportunities for PE investors to find and back promising technology services firms in different regions and domains. However, they also pose some challenges. How can PEs assess the local ecosystems and trust the potential of new markets? Are PEs backing the right platform around which the tech services firm is built? Is the firm the best positioned to address the market?

These challenges require PE investors to assess the existing quality of revenues of the firm and attain a deeper knowledge of customer contracts and the exact nature of work that the technology services companies are executing with their customers.

Investors must also understand the nature of the platforms across the areas of spend, and the underlying partnership ecosystem which drives the Go-To-Market strategy. And they must grasp the fundamentals of the talent pool that the technology services provider is operating from and the associated risks and risk mitigation.

The technology services sector is a new frontier for PE investments that offers high returns for those who can identify and support the winners in this space. But it also demands careful analysis and strategic thinking from the investors who want to enter this sector. Generative AI is permeating every nook and cranny in the business world, and the PE landscape isn’t immune to it. While its impact on specific pockets of tech services revenues is yet to be determined, there is no doubt that PEs will need to be flexible and adaptable to market disruptions.

Pari Natarajan is the CEO of Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm. He has consulted with global PE firms and orchestrated strategic global M&A deals.