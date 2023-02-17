Valeas Capital-backed Sequoia Financial Group to buy multifamily office Zeke

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia provides asset management and financial planning services across the wealth spectrum.

Sequoia Financial Group, which is backed by Valeas Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors, a multifamily office. The transaction is expected to close on February 28, 2023. No financial terms were disclsoed.

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia provides asset management and financial planning services across the wealth spectrum. The firm was founded by Tom Haught in 1991. Sequoia manages more than $10 billion in assets and employs more than 180 people.

Zeke was founded in 2008 by veteran fund manager Edward Antoian. Led by Antoian and Partner and President Gee Smith, Zeke has more than $5 billion in assets under management.

“We are excited to partner with Ed Antoian, Gee Smith, and their talented team,” said Haught, Sequoia CEO, in a statement. “Together, we will broaden and deepen Sequoia’s Family Wealth practice, add to our full-service team of Family Wealth advisors, and enhance the range of our investment offerings as we expand our role within this strategic market.”

Zeke will begin operating under the Sequoia Financial Group brand on March 1, 2023. Antoian and Smith will remain actively involved with the firm.

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal advisor to Sequoia. Cambridge International Partners was financial advisor and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal advisor to Zeke.