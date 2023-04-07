Valgo Canada raises debt financing from Private Debt Partners

Valgo Canada is a Montreal-based specialist in decontamination and remediation of industrial sites and wastelands.

Private Debt Partners (PDP) has provided debt financing to Valgo Canada, a Montreal-based specialist in decontamination and remediation of industrial sites and wastelands. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction marks Private Debt Partners’ 8th financing from its Senior Opportunities Fund.

Founded in 2004 by François Bouché, Valgo Group is a global business with 14 agencies in France and 7 subsidiaries in Europe, South America and North America.

The deal’s proceeds will be used to refinance Valgo Canada’s current long-term debt and facilitate the closing of a platform acquisition in Quebec.

On the financing, Private Debt Partners’ managing partner Jean-Christophe Greck said in a statement, “We are excited to have provided a creative debt solution for Valgo Canada which we expect to facilitate the growth of their business.” Valgo and PDP look forward to this long term partnership.

Based in Toronto, Private Debt Partners was co-founded by Jeffrey Deacon, Greg Dimmer and Jean-Christophe Greck. Lead investors include Stephen Lister and Thomas MacMillan. The firm is focused on providing debt solutions to the Canadian mid-market.