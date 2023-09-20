Valsoft acquires industrial data analytics company Fusion

With headquarters in Montreal, Valsoft is an acquirer and developer of vertical market software businesses.

Valsoft Corp has acquired Fusion, an industrial data analytics company based in Chicago. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Fusion provides organizations with a comprehensive solution for the acquisition and consolidation of granular industrial operations data. Whether the data originates from existing systems or new IoT deployments, its platform enables companies to seamlessly drive analytics, experimentation and operationalization initiatives.

“We are excited to add Fusion to our Process & Manufacturing portfolio. Their consistent drive to deliver innovative solutions to industrial data analytics is a perfect fit within Valsoft” said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. “The acquisition of Fusion reinforces the continued growth in the Operation Technology industry and Fusion is at the forefront with its cutting-edge solution.”

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi, senior legal counsel, and David Felicissimo, general counsel. Fusion was represented by Zoe Zhang, associate, and Scott Behar, partner, at Fenwick.

GrowthPoint Technology Partners, a San Francisco-based technology investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Fusion.