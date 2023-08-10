Valsoft buys European software companies Klopotek and Seekda

Valsoft is a Montreal-based acquirer and developer of vertical market software businesses.

Klopotek, is a German ERP solutions provider for the publishing industry

Seekda is an Austrian company specializing in hospitality technology solutions

Klopotek becomes the first company in the publishing vertical to join Valsoft’s Aspire Software, while Seekda joins more than 70 other software companies under the firm’s umbrella

Valsoft Corp has acquired Klopotek, a German ERP solutions provider for the publishing industry, and Seekda, an Austrian company specializing in hospitality technology solutions.

No financial details of the two separate transactions were disclosed.

Klopotek is based in Berlin, while Seekda has its headquarters in Vienna.

Klopotek becomes the first company in the publishing vertical to join Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. It will strengthen its presence globally by leveraging Aspire’s existing presence.

Seekda joins more than 70 other software companies under the Valsoft umbrella. It will continue to operate as an independent entity, maintaining its brand, management team and regional presence.

“The acquisition of Klopotek aligns seamlessly with their mission to remain at the forefront of the publishing technology domain, equipping publishers with advanced tools and solutions to navigate the evolving landscape successfully,” said Rafael Mazzeo, operating partner of Aspire Software, in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Seekda to our hospitality portfolio. Their expertise in delivering innovative booking technology to the hospitality industry is a perfect fit with Valsoft’s established hospitality portfolio,” said Kent Howard, an operating partner at Valsoft.

With headquarters in Montreal, Valsoft is an acquirer and developer of vertical market software businesses.