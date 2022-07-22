Valsoft buys workflow software provider WorkDynamics Technologies

WorkDynamics’ founder Grant Bifolchi will remain at the helm

The software was historically used for correspondence control management between government and constituents

Valsoft Corp, a Canadian acquirer and developer of software companies, has bought Ottawa-based WorkDynamics Technologies, a provider of workflow and document management software catered to the public sector in Canada and the US No financial terms were disclosed.

“WorkDynamics has been in the business of helping organizations streamline and manage correspondence and workflow related activity for more than 24 years,” said Grant Bifolchi, founder and senior vice president of WorkDynamics, in a statement. “Valsoft’s acquisition undoubtedly will present a wonderful opportunity for us to take what we offer to the next level both in technical capability and in customer opportunity.”

WorkDynamics was founded in 1998 by Grant Bifolchi. He will remain at the helm.

