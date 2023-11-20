Accenture’s Jay Scanlan: Deal partners request more ideas, increased support from operating pros

Value creation is the name of the game, as many private equity firms strive to get the most out of their existing portfolio companies in the current deal downturn. For insights on the trend, PE Hub turned to Jay Scanlan, global private equity lead at Accenture.

This Q&A with Scanlan is part of an ongoing series of PE Hub interviews with thought leaders on private equity dealmaking.

How has the slowdown in dealmaking activity affected private equity firms’ approach to portfolio management and value creation?

In the past 10 years, LBO deal volume has steadily increased, but our research suggests that asset availability hasn’t kept up at the same pace. And so now we’re seeing LBO volume dropping as the cost of capital has risen. Our data shows deal volume is down roughly 30 percent since Q1 of 2022, and we’re seeing a decrease in the number of add-ons year-on-year. The value of deals is also shifting with more deals being done between $100 million to $500 million in size relative to the ones at $1 billion plus. This trend matches mergers and acquisition activity too, where the trend has been smaller, growth-oriented and more frequent deals.

Private equity firms have succeeded in tough environments in the past. And with today’s crowded PE market, we’ll continue to see healthy competition for assets. Firms are still deploying capital against attractive targets helped by a moderation in transaction multiples. In fact, half of private equity leaders told us they believe investing today is more complex than it was five years ago, and a third (34 percent) said a lack of robust value creation planning is one of their top three challenges.

This high interest rate environment and the slowdown in dealmaking is accelerating an evolution for private equity investors that was already beginning. We’ve seen a continued lean towards greater equity financing. And hold times for assets are getting longer with rising deal complexity and as exit options become more difficult. Taken together, the requirement for operational value creation has escalated, with PE leaders reporting that 75 percent of their value creation outcomes will come from operational value levers.

How has the relationship between deal teams and operations-focused teams at PE firms evolved?

There’s a sea change in how operating professionals are integrated into deal origination, investment theses creation and deal execution. PE firms are seeing greater value through the involvement of operating partners – and given heightened deal complexity – portfolio company management teams are relying more on operating partners to drive value in their companies. Limited partner investors are also seeking to understand how PE firms are leveraging their operating sources to deliver distinctive returns.

Traditionally, operating capabilities were found in the larger direct investment PE funds. Now, middle market firms and other strategies like credit employ operating professionals more frequently. They are integrating earlier into the deal lifecycle, specifically in the diligence process. And because value creation planning is happening pre-transaction, deal partners are clearer, earlier on value delivery too.

Additionally, nominated portfolio executives are collaborating more closely with operating professionals to chart the value creation roadmap pre-transaction. And operating partners are increasingly placed on the board of directors of new acquisitions – all of which represent a shift in the relationship.

Have expectations on either side changed over the last year or so as the dealmaking environment changed, due to higher interest rates, etc.?

Expectations between deal and operating professionals are changing significantly. Deal partners are asking for more ideas, increased support to ensure their portfolio companies are on track and higher returning interventions. Operating professionals want to co-create the investment theses to make sure they’re feasible, want greater transparency on assets and backing from the deal team to execute interventions.

As the dealmaking environment has changed, portfolio company executives also expect more from their investors: greater maturity in operating support, better access to the fund’s ecosystem and top support from third-party partners to ensure they get maximum value delivery.

How has due diligence in deals evolved, and is there more focus on value creation?

Absolutely: value creation is critical. Due diligence has moved beyond traditional siloed approaches, which limited the view into what opportunities could lead to better returns across the enterprise.

Tried-and-true diligence silos, such as financial, commercial, legal and environmental also now include newer reports on talent, IT, operations, cyber and ESG. These underscore how and where due diligence has evolved to meet the needs and risk appetite of the market. Yet, PE professionals tell us there remains an opportunity to create a more coherent and integrated view about the assets that their firms are buying before these transactions close.

Given the macroeconomic headwinds, PE firms are starting to identify value creation levers pre-close more precisely, as well. These levers include a leading focus on customer experience, intelligent core operations, and technology and data interventions to transform operating models and improve business model performance.

What does Accenture advise PE firm clients to do with respect to dealmaking and value creation?

We’re advising clients to ensure their operating models are serving the needs of their customers, suppliers and the outcomes investors expect.

Too often, PE firms are forced to deploy insufficient solutions which only partly address the challenges of fragmented operating platforms, lack of skills, non-unified business processes and technology debt in their new acquisitions. That’s why we frequently support PE firms in understanding the process, data and technology issues that should be addressed early in their hold period. And we focus on the importance of comprehensive diligence to understand the opportunities and risks with an acquisition.

These interventions require sufficient time and material change management to drive adoption and deliver returns that can be captured at exit. PE firms have started to make the investments in operating capabilities and formalizing partnerships with third-party providers to increase speed, reduce risk and maximize outcomes. And they need to embrace new techniques and emerging technologies in the process.

The need for these services has never been higher, making our expansion of the private equity group and our growing capabilities all the more important.

