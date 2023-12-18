Value creation in the mid-market

The usual routes to generating value have become less linear than in past years. The macro issues that have emerged are not easy to ignore or navigate, writes Jordan Margolin of VSS Capital Partners.

Airlines are cruising the skies again despite greater turbulence following the pandemic, having overcome unprecedented challenges and disruption to their industry.

The same can be said for many management teams of lower mid-market businesses and their private capital investors – except that traditional pathways to value creation in the near term may be changing and require a fresh approach. There are still supply chain disruptions in different industries, and other challenges such as constrained capital availability and inflation, yet no situation is exactly the same for every business. Today’s market environment is one of uncertainty and volatility, leaving private investment firms at a new inflection point when it comes to generating value creation in their portfolio companies.

In short, the usual routes to generating value have become less linear than in past years. The macro issues that have emerged – from higher cost of capital to increasing geopolitical instability – are not easy to ignore or navigate successfully.

That’s where thoughtful preparation and attention to certain areas can make a big difference in what has become an increasingly complex equation for building value.

What’s different about value creation now?

One significant change today is that many private investment firms are having to retain ownership of platform companies for longer hold periods. Additionally, if there is one thing learned from this year’s macro environment, it is how fast the confluence of multiple external factors can impact quarterly performance, supply chain stability, capital availability and liquidity. This combination of changing variables implies a more complicated calculus for building value in a portfolio company.

Some firms have been addressing these growth challenges by embracing roll-up acquisitions of smaller but complementary businesses within a specific industry or pursuing cost reductions from their portfolio companies. While strategically aggregating smaller, complementary businesses is one effective approach to augmenting a platform company’s revenue, cashflow and quickly build scale, there are other levers that can be pulled to optimize performance and position a business for sustained growth, irrespective of macroeconomic cycles.

There are three priority areas that should not be overlooked when facing and adapting to unexpected headwinds.

Be conservative with leverage

A conservatively leveraged capital structure is one place where management teams should focus their attention, especially if their objectives are to maintain adequate working capital and pursue strategic growth plans. For lower mid-market companies, this would be defined as borrowing no more than total debt of three to five times EBITDA.

The structuring of a non-control hybrid debt and equity investment is one way business owners and/or management teams can both reduce their overall leverage and avoid dilution. A capital structure that provides greater flexibility is a big plus in a higher rate environment, and reduces the overall amount of capital that is required to service debt as compared to a traditional private equity buyout.

A smaller amount of debt on the balance sheet also makes it easier to obtain “follow-on capital” – which can take the form of additional term loans, credit lines or revolving credit facilities. This additional funding is generally used to support working capital needs or organic growth initiatives – such as new hires, new channel partnerships, increased marketing, or new product launches.

Don’t underestimate the impact of board collaboration

The ability – and necessity – for investors to work closely with executive management teams and provide guidance around strategic growth plans, or areas where operational improvements can be made, should not be underestimated. In the lower mid-market, these recommendations can make all the difference when it comes to supercharging financial performance.

An oft-times overlooked strategy for compounding a portfolio company’s value creation is the investor’s active participation on a company’s board. Obtaining board rights following an investment allows a firm’s investment professionals to help drive and shape greater operational efficiencies. In addition, we believe the recruitment of outside board directors with deep industry expertise is highly additive when it comes to positioning a business for long-term success.

But it is not just occupying a board governance role at a company that can help shape a company’s growth trajectory. It is the building of alignment from the outset – even ahead of funding an investment – that enables the senior leadership of a portfolio company and private investment executives to ensure they are on the same page. This approach helps avoid conflicts around strategic acquisitions or organic business planning.

Thinking ahead

It is key to think about potential avenues of exit early on. This requires a tailored approach to being on a successful growth path, while considering each company’s own circumstances no matter the market environment.

In the end, value creation is about growing and making companies better. The primary focus following an investment should be to focus on three core areas to build value and improve operational performance. This, in turn, will enable a private investment firm to successfully land the right exit and generate a higher intrinsic realization multiple, even amid a shifting business cycle and a macroeconomic environment characterized by uncertainty.

Jordan Margolin is head of business development, VSS Capital Partners