Vance Street to sell Terra Insights to Australia’s Orica

Vance Street Capital has agreed to sell Terra Insights, a Vancouver-based geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring company, to Orica.

The purchase price is C$505 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Terra operates end-to-end sensor and data delivery technology platforms, providing geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring of critical assets in mining and infrastructure.

Vance Street invested in the business in 2017. Under the firm’s ownership, Terra has achieved double-digit organic growth and more than tripled revenue while expanding margins, Vance Street said in a statement.

“Terra exemplifies Vance Street’s strategy of partnering with best-in-class highly engineered solutions providers and leveraging our operating partner network to execute on the Vance Street Value Creation Playbook,” said Brian Martin, managing partner at Vance Street. “CEO Mark Price and the Terra team have done an exceptional job of executing on the strategy, taking niche hardware solutions and transforming Terra into one of the leading innovative sensors and data delivery technology providers for geotechnical, structural and geospatial monitoring in mining and infrastructure. We want to thank the Terra team for their hard work and great partnership over the past six years.”

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Orica is a mining and infrastructure solutions provider.

Based in Los Angeles, Vance Street is a mid-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions across the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.

Lazard is acting as financial advisor and O’Melveny & Myers and Davies Ward Phillips and Vineberg are acting as legal advisors to Terra Insights and Vance Street Capital. JP Morgan Securities Australia is acting as financial advisor and Gilbert+Tobin is acting as legal advisor to Orica on the acquisition.