Varagon supports CapVest’s Second Nature Brands acquisition

Varagon Capital Partners has provided a credit facility to back CapVest Partners’ buyout of Second Nature Brands. No financial terms were disclosed. Varagon is administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner on the financing. Detroit-based Second Nature Brands is a maker of snacks and treats.

New York, NY, May 3, 2022 – Varagon Capital Partners, L.P. (Varagon) today announced it is serving as Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner on a senior secured credit facility to support CapVest Partners’ acquisition of Second Nature Brands.

About Second Nature Brands:

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Under its growing family of brands, Kar’s Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, and Sanders Chocolates®, Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence.

For more information, please visit: www.secondnaturebrandsus.com