Varagon supports Marlin’s buyout of ImagineSoftware

Varagon Capital Partners is backing Marlin Equity Partners’ acquisition of ImagineSoftware, a leading provider of medical billing automation software and revenue cycle management applications. No financial terms were disclosed. Varagon Capital Partners serving as administrative agent, lead arranger, and book runner for the financing.

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, November 23, 2021 – Varagon Capital Partners, L.P. (Varagon) today announced it is serving as Administrative Agent, Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on a senior secured credit facility to support Marlin Equity Partners’ acquisition of ImagineSoftware.

About ImagineSoftware:

ImagineSoftware is a leading provider of medical billing automation and revenue cycle management to physician practices, outsourced medical billing companies, and health systems. For over 20 years, Imagine has provided best-in-class technology solutions that reduce the lifecycle of claims, streamline denial management, and improve profitability.

For more information on ImagineSoftware visit: www.imagineteam.com