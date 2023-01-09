Värde Partners promotes general counsel Malone to partner

Prior to joining Värde in 2014, Malone was managing counsel at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Värde Partners has promoted general counsel Andrew Malone to partner.

“We are delighted to elevate Andrew to Partner recognizing his leadership of the world-class global legal, tax and related functions he has helped build since joining the firm nearly a decade ago. Andrew is a great leader and manager, demonstrates the highest level of integrity and dedication, and brings a strategic mindset that has been instrumental in bringing solutions that add value to the firm and our LPs in the everchanging investing and asset management landscape,” said Ilfryn Carstairs, CEO and co-CIO of Värde Partners, in a statement.

Based in Minneapolis, Malone oversees the legal, compliance, audit and tax functions globally. Prior to joining Värde in 2014, Malone was managing counsel at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Prior to that, Malone was a member of the legal team at Black River Asset Management. He began his career as an associate in the tax group at the law firm Godfrey & Kahn.

Värde Partners specializes in credit and credit-related assets. The firm was founded in 1993.