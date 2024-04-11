Varsity Healthcare Partners appoints Hamman as executive-in-residence

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Based out of Chicago, Hamman will identify, evaluate, and invest in healthcare companies that seek to improve experiences and reduce costs for patients across the U.S. healthcare system.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination