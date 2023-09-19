Varsity Healthcare Partners rolls out new platform United Aesthetics Alliance

In conjunction with the new platform launch, UAA has made an investment in EPS, a provider of cosmetic surgery and medical spa services in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

Varsity Healthcare Partners has formed a new investment platform, United Aesthetics Alliance, a holding company created to consolidate cosmetic surgery practices and affiliated medical spa service providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

EPS was founded in 1977.

Madeira Partners acted as the investment banking advisor to Edina Plastic Surgery and Skin Artisans in the transaction with Taft Stettinius & Hollister providing legal counsel. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal counsel to Varsity Healthcare Partners.

VHS invests in the lower middle market.