VC-backed Electric Sheep eyes new PE fund, 5 PE deals in the utility EPC sector

Before we begin, a quick announcement: We’re starting to work on our annual Women in PE feature that runs in March. We’re looking for recommendations from you, Dear Reader, on rock star women in the industry. We’re mostly interested in women working on the deal side of the business, since that is the area that has traditionally been dominated by men, but we will include women who work in IR and on the LP side as well. Send your recs to me (christopher.w@pei.group) by Jan. 19. Nominations should include short bios of the candidate that include accomplishments both in their professional career as well as a snapshot of activities outside of work.

The Women in PE feature includes 10 mini-profiles of superstar women in the business as the March cover story, along with additional feature coverage. (Let us know if you have thoughts on some topics to touch on.) Check out past coverage here.

• A run down of five deals for power and utility-focused EPC companies.

• Venture-backed Electric Sheep eyes new PE fund for acquisitions.

• Palladium Equity is looking to extend its hold over three assets in a GP-led deal.

Today we have a breakdown of five recent PE deals involving the power and utility sector from Michael Schoeck.

Sponsors are targeting power and utility engineering, procurement and construction contractors as utilities try to keep up with government demands for new renewable energy projects. The outlook is strong with the expectation of further contractual activity growth through the decade, Michael writes.

Five recent deals in the sector include:

• Calera Capital-backed Thayer Infrastructure Services, which acquired Dynetek, a provider of horizontal directional drilling services. Calera has backed Thayer since 2020;

• Greenbelt Capital, which spun out of Trilantic Capital’s energy investment unit, announced the acquisition of Saber Power Services, which provides substation and high-voltage power service, from Oaktree Capital in November;

• Align Capital-backed E Source, a utility research and consulting group, acquired UMS Group, a utility management services company;

• Oaktree Capital acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Aecon Utilities, which provides utility infrastructure services in Canada, for $150 million;

• CAI Capital-backed LineStar Utility Supply acquired Western High Voltage Test Centre, which specializes in testing high-voltage line equipment for electric utilities and contractors in western Canada.

Read more here on PE Hub for details of the transactions.

AI and landscaping

Electric Sheep, backed by Foundation Capital, Tiger Global and other VCs, just announced this morning the acquisition of two landscaping businesses, Westar Landscaping and Caliscapes, writes Rafael Canton on PE Hub.

The company had completed two previous acquisitions of landscaping businesses in the last few months. In October, the company bought Phenix Landscape and Complete Landscaping.

The four acquisitions were made using a mix of venture capital and venture debt. The firm plans on raising a private equity fund to pursue additional add-ons that is expected to close in the first quarter, Rafael writes.

Electric Sheep has its eye on larger acquisitions, looking to buy a platform company that operates across geographies and can accelerate growth. “From there, we want to continue to invest in tools and processes and the things that are going to really change what outdoor work looks like, more broadly,” according to the company’s COO Jarrett Herold.

Electric Sheep wants to hold on to its investments for a long period of time. “Our goal is to buy, hold and keep growing these businesses for as long as we can,” said Electric Sheep co-founder and CEO Nag Murty. “The roll-up is the first phase where we want to acquire and grow quickly. But then on top of that we want to continue organic growth and build an entity that does not exist today.”

Oh and yes, the company’s name comes from Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the Philip K Dick novel that inspired Blade Runner.

More time

Palladium Equity is running a deal to extend its hold over three assets, while delivering liquidity back to LPs in the older fund, sources said.

The deal involves Sky Zone; Del Real Foods; and Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, all from Palladium’s fourth fund, which it closed on $1.14 billion in 2014. Total net asset value in the deal is about $450 million, sources said.

Palladium, formed in 1997, closed its most recent pool, Fund V, on $1.56 billion in 2019. The firm has been in conversations with certain LPs about bringing Fund VI to market, likely next year, sources said. It’s not clear if the firm has settled on a target, or the timing of a future fundraising.

Read more here on Buyouts.

