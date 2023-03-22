Vector Capital-backed Mood Media acquires digital advertising firm Vibenomics

Mood Media is an on-premise experiential technology and media company.

Malcom McRoberts is serving as CEO of Mood Media

Founded in 1997, Vector invests in tech businesses

Based in San Francisco, Vector spun out of Ziff Brothers Investments

Mood Media, which is backed by Vector Capital, has acquired Fishers, Indiana-baed Vibenomics, an in-store digital advertising solution provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Malcolm McRoberts, CEO of Mood Media, said in a statement,”Mood Media is committed to delivering the next generation of in-store technology solutions. Vibenomics extends these efforts by strengthening our ability to deliver highly effective programmatic advertising that enhances consumer engagement, provides critical analytical insights, and helps our customers and partners super charge their business results.”

