Vector Credit taps Reid as managing director and marketing/IR head

Vector Capital’s credit strategy Vector Credit has named Joe Reid as managing director and head of marketing and investor relations. Most recently, he was managing director in marketing and investor relations at Monroe Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO – April 14, 2022 – Vector Credit, the credit strategy of Vector Capital focused on opportunistic and event-driven investments in telecom, media and technology (TMT) businesses, today announced Joe Reid has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Marketing and Investor Relations. Mr. Reid is a seasoned industry executive who was most recently a Managing Director in Marketing and Investor Relations at Monroe Capital LLC. In this role, Mr. Reid will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s credit marketing and investor relations activities.

“Vector Credit has experienced strong momentum over the past 18 months as we continue to scale our team and attract top-tier talent. To that end, Joe is a proven marketing leader with nearly two decades of industry experience who brings deep relationships and a strong track record of raising capital. We are delighted to welcome him to the Vector team,” said Nick Ghoussaini, Portfolio Manager of Vector Credit. “Moreover, as the TMT sector experiences significant dislocation, we believe our credit business is well positioned to capture attractive, risk-adjusted investment opportunities in the current, dynamic market environment, and enhance our differentiated investment approach.”

Prior to Monroe Capital, Mr. Reid was Vice President of Relationship Management at Ares Management. Previously, he served as Director of Business Development at Pacific Asset Management and Vice President of Business Development at LM Capital Group. Prior to his roles in business development, he worked in mutual fund sales at ING Funds and began his career as a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Reid holds a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies – Business and Ethics degree from Arizona State University.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading, San Francisco-based global private equity and credit investment firm focused on transformative investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector oversees approximately $4 billion of capital across its private equity and credit strategies from a variety of investors including university endowments, foundations, and financial institutions. With our disciplined approach to valuation and deep-rooted operational experience, Vector has generated competitive returns and established a successful track record spanning nearly 25 years. For more information, please visit www.vectorcapital.com.