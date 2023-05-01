Veritas-backed HMH buys educational services nonprofit NWEA

NWEA CEO Chris Minnich will join HMH’s executive leadership team as president of a new NWEA division

HMH was acquired by Veritas in April 2022

Goldman Sachs was financial advisor to NWEA

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has acquired Portland, Oregon-based NWEA, an educational services organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

HMH is a learning technology company.

NWEA CEO Chris Minnich will join HMH’s executive leadership team as president of a new NWEA division.

“We are thrilled to welcome NWEA’s talented and innovative team to the HMH community. Together, we are deeply focused on the transformative power of education,” said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH, in a statement. “We look forward to diving into our collective work in support of students and teachers.”

HMH was acquired by Veritas in April 2022.

Goldman Sachs was financial advisor to NWEA, and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as the company’s legal advisor. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP also acted as legal advisor to NWEA. Milbank LLP acted as HMH’s legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

Veritas Capital invests in technology. The firm has over $40 billion of assets under management.