Vestar runs single-asset deal on Circana; Blackstone’s Career Pathways widens talent pool

The snow came here in the northeast and seems to be fairly quickly melting away – a reminder that come early March we'll be heading to sunny Orlando for our inaugural private equity conference Nexus 2024. Also, a quick reminder that our Deal of the Year deadline is Friday to get us your best exits of 2023. More info below!

• Speaking of Nexus, we have a Q&A today with Blackstone’s Marcus Felder, who runs the firm’s Career Pathways program (Felder will be in attendance at Nexus)

• Francisco and Clearlake-backed Perforce Software added-on Delphix

• Vestar runs single-asset deal on Circana

Still slow

Not great news on the deal front. Deal activity slowed to the lowest point in five years, according to S&P, with the total value of PE-backed deals sliding 16.8 percent from the same period last year.

Deal value hit about $24.4 billion in January, down from $29.3 billion a year earlier (which was also slow), with the number of deals dropping to 959 from 1,134 a year prior, S&P found.

Asia-Pacific had the highest deal count for the month, followed by North America. TMT was the hottest sector for deal activity for the month.

As we know, PE needs to be making deals, and more importantly, selling portfolio companies, to reactivate the cycle of fundraising that has been muted for more than a year. Without deals, exit activity remains slow, distributions are down and LPs are adjusting their commitment pacing accordingly. Until M&A opens back up, PE will remain sluggish.

Tech add-on

Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital-backed Perforce Software, which provides services to enterprise teams, agreed to add-on Delphix , a data management software platform.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Centerview Partners worked as adviser to Delphix on the sale.

Francisco invested in Perforce in 2019, joining Clearlake as an equal partner in the company. Clearlake initially invested in 2017, taking over the company from Summit Partners.

Recruiting

Marcus Felder joined Blackstone in 2020 to lead Career Pathways, which assists the firm’s portfolio companies in recruiting and retention of employees from diverse communities.

Before Blackstone, Felder worked at Posse Foundation, which works with young people from underrepresented communities for success in college and career.

PE Hub spoke with Felder, and below is a snippet of the interview. Subscribers can view the full Q&A here.

What role do talent acquisition and retention play in value creation for PE portfolio companies?

At Blackstone, we believe that talent is a key value creator. Strategically deploying talent is a pivotal factor in achieving sustained growth and optimizing returns. With more than 230 portfolio companies employing 700,000+ people globally – equivalent to one of the largest Fortune 500 employers – we seek to build stronger companies that create lasting value for our investors.

We approach talent at every stage of the deal lifecycle and use a company’s investment thesis as our true north to build fit-for-purpose, diverse teams. Blackstone Career Pathways is grounded in the belief that outstanding business outcomes are directly correlated to the innovative problem-solving that comes from building teams with individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

We are continuing to expand the program across our portfolio of companies to meet our companies’ ambitious hiring plans and aim to have the high-quality talent required to deliver the value creation thesis.

Single asset

One of the large GP-led single-asset deals in the market is heading for final close. Vestar Capital is moving its portfolio company Circana into a continuation fund as a way to deliver liquidity back to LPs.

The firm is working with Evercore and Jefferies on the deal. The potential size of the process is in the range of $1.2 billion, one of the sources said. The deal has a lead investor or investors, sources said.

Circana provides data and predictive analytics for health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies. Vestar invested in Circana in 2018 through its seventh fund, which closed on $1.1 billion in 2020.

GP-led deals represented about 44 percent of the approximately $109 billion in total volume last year, with single-asset transactions representing the majority of such deals, according to Lazard’s 2023 full-year secondaries activity survey.

“We believe that the second-half volume in 2023 is a harbinger of a new, elevated normal for the GP-led segment,” Holcombe Green, Lazard’s global head of private capital advisory, said in the volume report. “As sponsors remain focused on delivering liquidity amid a challenging M&A and IPO environment, we expect 2024 volume to approach or exceed 2021 levels.”

Deal of the Year

A quick reminder that time is running out to send your nominations for Deal of the Year. We’re looking for the top exits of 2023. Winners are chosen in seven categories: Deal of the Year, Large Market Deal of the Year, Mid-Market Deal of the Year, Small Market Deal of the Year, Turnaround of the Year, International Deal of the Year and Secondaries Deal of the Year.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners. The deadline is February 16.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners. The deadline is February 16.