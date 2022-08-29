VHP-backed Orthopedic Care Partners invests in Missouri ambulatory surgical center

The Wentzville facility opened in 2021

VHP invests in the lower middle-market healthcare services sector

OCP is a partner for orthopedic surgery practices

Orthopedic Care Partners, which is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, has made an investment in a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Wentzville, Missouri. No financial terms were disclosed.

The ambulatory surgery center will be part of OCP’s Motion Orthopaedics platform.

On the transaction, Dr. Rich Gilbert, CEO of OCP, said in a statement, “Wentzville is the fastest growing St. Louis suburb, and this investment is a significant growth milestone for OCP and Motion that enables us to better serve our existing patients and meet the needs of a rapidly expanding community.”

The facility, which opened its doors in late 2021, includes clinic space, an imaging center and two operating rooms. The facility will be utilized by Motion’s core group of physicians, which includes surgeons, physiatrists and occupational medicine practitioners.

VHP invests in the lower middle-market healthcare services sector.

OCP is a partner for orthopedic surgery practices.