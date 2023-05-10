VHP invests in pharma-focused Beghou Consulting

The capital infusion will help Beghou continue to expand and strengthen its global resources.

Varsity Healthcare Partners has made an investment in Evanston, Illinois-based Beghou Consulting, a provider of strategic counsel to pharmaceutical companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will help Beghou continue to expand and strengthen its global resources.

“With deep industry knowledge, sophisticated data analytics and technology capabilities, and a client roster filled with some of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies in the world, Beghou Consulting is poised for accelerated growth,” said Navid Gharavi, a principal with Varsity Healthcare Partners, in a statement. “We are fiercely growth-oriented and look forward to partnering with Beghou Consulting’s leadership to build on the firm’s strong foundation and expand its reach in the emerging pharma space.”

As part of the investment, Jonathan Sandler, who previously served as chairman and CEO of Decision Resources Group, will join Beghou’s board of directors.

Clearsight Advisors, Inc., served as exclusive financial advisor to Beghou Consulting while Akerman LLP served as legal counsel. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Varsity.

Twin Brook Capital Partners provided financing for the transaction.

VHP invests in the lower middle market.