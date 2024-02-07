Vision Ridge promotes van Es to partner and Scalzo to managing director

Van Es joined Vision Ridge in January 2015 and Scalzo came on board in September 2022.

Vision Ridge Partners has promoted Rob van Es to partner and Christina Scalzo to managing director.

“We are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Rob and Christina, whose excellent work has helped advance our investment activities in connection with the global transition to sustainability,” said Reuben Munger, managing partner and chief investment officer of Vision Ridge in a statement. “We look forward to the continued contributions across the Firm from Rob and Christina, as we pursue a wide range of new opportunities in energy, transportation, and agriculture around the globe.”

Van Es joined Vision Ridge in January 2015 and Scalzo came on board in September 2022.

Previously, van Es worked at Accenture, and earlier served as a business advisor to non-profits in the U.S., Australia, and Europe.

Before Vision Ridge, Scalzo was a vice president of M&A and strategy at Vistra Corp. He also served in corporate development and principal investment roles at SemGroup, Bregal Energy, and Energy Capital Partners.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Vision Ridge targets energy, transportation and agriculture companies. Vision Ridge manages approximately $3.25 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, as of September 30, 2023.