Vista closes sale of software firm Datto to Kaseya

Vista Equity Partners has completed the sale of its majority stake in Datto, a provider of security and cloud-based software solutions for MSPs, to Kaseya for $35.50 per share.

The deal puts Datto at a valuation of $6.2 billion

Vista acquired Datto in 2017 and simultaneously merged the company with portfolio company. Since Vista’s investment five years ago, Datto has grown to become one of the largest pure-play MSP technology companies, more than doubling annual revenue to $620 million. Vista took Datto public in 2020, retaining a majority ownership stake in the public company.

On the sale, Monti Saroya, chairman of Datto’s board od directors and co-head of the Vista Flagship Fund, said in a statement: “The previously announced transaction represents an optimal outcome for all investors and stakeholders, while providing a solid foundation to support Datto’s future growth. Vista is proud and thankful for the close partnership with Datto since our initial investment in late 2017, supporting Datto in its organic growth initiatives and with select acquisitions, as well as with the implementation of operational best practices.”

Qatalyst Partners acted as financial advisors to Datto while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

As of March 31, 2022, Vista has $96 billion in assets under management.