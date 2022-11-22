Vista Credit Partners taps Galligan as senior managing director

In his new role, Galligan will be responsible for managing the direct lending business within Vista Credit Partners' multi-product credit platform.

Vista Credit Partners, the credit investing arm of Vista Equity Partners, has named Greg Galligan as senior managing director.

“As the private markets that have long powered the enterprise software industry continue to evolve, founders and businesses are continuing to seek out differentiated and non-dilutive capital solutions to invest in and scale their businesses,” said David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners and senior managing director at Vista, in a statement. “Greg is a deeply knowledgeable credit investor with demonstrable experience driving growth and product innovation at some of the industry’s largest direct lending platforms, and we are incredibly pleased to welcome him to the credit team.”

Most recently, Galligan was a partner at Ares Management Corporation where he was responsible for building and leading Ares’ direct lending efforts in the United States. Prior to Ares, Galligan worked at DLJ Investment Partners where he focused on origination, structuring and underwriting leveraged finance transactions.

Since its formation in 2013, Vista Credit Partners has deployed over $9.4 billion and grown to over $6 billion of assets under management.