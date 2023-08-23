Vista Equity-backed SmartBear to buy tech firm Stoplight

Headquartered in Austin, Vista invests in financing software, data, and technology-enabled businesses

The private equity firm was founded in 2000

SmartBear, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire Austin, Texas-based Stoplight, a global API design-first company. No financial terms were disclosed.

SmartBear is a provider of software development and visibility tools.

“With the addition of Stoplight, SmartBear accelerates its commitment to investing in API capabilities where developers need it most to help them develop high quality, complex software at scale,” said Dan Faulkner, chief producer officer at SmartBear in a statement. “We are delighted to join forces with Stoplight’s team to deliver the best of our industry-leading capabilities in a unified way. As one of the largest supporters of API open source communities, we also welcome Stoplight’s OS communities and look forward to growing in strength and numbers.”

Headquartered in Austin, Vista invests in financing software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. The private equity firm was founded in 2000.